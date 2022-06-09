Report: Round Rock ISD superintendent should not have been reinstated

A third-party investigator hired by the district reported her conclusion in March, writing he could not come back to the position and be effective.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — An investigation into the Round Rock ISD superintendent has come to light, reporting he should not have been reinstated as leader of the district.

Hafedh Azaiez was on administrative leave from January through March of this year because he was under investigation for personal misconduct. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) in December 2021 recommended an investigation into a protective order filed against him. That order has since expired.

According to Community Impact, a third-party investigator hired by the district reported to district board of trustees her conclusion in March, writing he could not come back to the position and be effective.

“I did state Dr. Azaiez, in my opinion, could not come back into his position and be effective,” the report said.

The board voted to reinstate him about two weeks after hearing the investigation’s findings.

"So, according to this document that we had right here, it said the assistant district attorney assured me that the case was closed and in a separate conversation with a Travis County Sheriff's Office detective, she assured me that the case was closed and no criminal charges would be filed against Dr. Hafed Azaiez," RRISD Board Trustee Tiffanie Harrison said at the board meeting.

Also in March, the board voted against a proposed separation agreement with Azaiez with a vote of 5-4.

Azaiez was named the superintendent of the school district in June 2021. While on administrative leave, the RRISD board appointed Dr. Daniel Presley to serve as acting superintendent, a position he served in prior to Azaiez's arrival.

