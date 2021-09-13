Williamson County hosting job fair in Georgetown

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Looking for a job in Williamson County? You're in luck: The County is hosting a job fair on Monday, Sept. 13.

The fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Williamson County Georgetown Annex, located at 100 Wilco Way in Georgetown. Attendees will learn about the County's current vacancies, health benefits and more and will also have the chance to meet and greet with potential future managers and co-workers.

The County said that the careers currently available cover several levels of education and experience ranging from part-time animal care specialists to a position as a juvenile services nurse or county attorney criminal prosecutor. There are also several positions available where training is provided on the job.

Physical resumes will not be required at the job fair. Several computers will be available on-site for attendees to use to apply for current openings.

To learn more about the event, call 512-943-1533. For a list of current open positions with Williamson County, visit https://www.wilco.org/jobs.