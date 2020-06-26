x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

williamson-county

Round Rock's Blue Starlite Drive-in burns to the ground

The owner believes the fire is suspicious.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A popular drive-in theater in Round Rock burned to the ground shortly after it closed for the night on June 25.

The Round Rock Blue Starlite Drive-In caught fire early Friday morning around 12:30 to 1:30 a.m., just two hours after it closed on Thursday, and according to the drive-in's Facebook page, the owner thinks the fire is suspicious. The fire department is investigating. 

"I am heartbroken to report that the Round Rock Blue Starlite was burned to the ground last night," the drive-in shared on Facebook. "Obviously, we are devastated by the loss of our beautiful work bringing this version of the Blue to Round Rock, but we are first and foremost grateful it was only equipment and isolated to the area around our trailer."

As a result of the fire, the drive-in will be closed for the coming three to seven days while employees figure out how they can reopen with their back-up equipment and security in place. Shows will also be rescheduled. The drive-in said customers can stay tuned for an update on a makeup date and future shows.

WATCH: Blue Starlite Drive-In burns down

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

'Pongfest' party in Lakeway leaves large number of high school students exposed to COVID-19

North Texas family shaken after 18 relatives test positive for COVID-19 following family gathering

Hundreds of Austin ISD staff asked to quarantine after confirmed COVID-19 cases

Texas Education Agency releases new guidelines for attendance, remote learning, personal protective equipment

Starbucks barista receives global support after woman shames him for telling her to wear a mask