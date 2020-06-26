'Pongfest' party in Lakeway leaves large number of high school students exposed to COVID-19

"Our caseload is probably going to increase and it’s because there was a very large party this Saturday," said Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox.

LAKEWAY, Texas — A large party that took place on June 20 left many high school students in Lakeway exposed to COVID-19.

"Our caseload is probably going to increase and it’s because there was a very large party this Saturday," said Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox. "It was with a number of high school students and there were students in attendance that were positive for COVID-19."

According to the mayor, some of the students did not realize they were positive until after the party.

"It was called 'Pongfest,'" said Cox. "And Austin Public Health is involved with this contact tracing."

The mayor said that APH is encouraging those who attended the event to self-isolate.

Cox said the city is working with Baylor Scott & White to set up a testing site to accommodate the large number of people that will need to be tested from this event.