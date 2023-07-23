Plane crashes into vacant home in Georgetown

Three people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

AUSTIN, Texas — A small plane crashed into a vacant, two-story home in Georgetown on Sunday morning.

According to the Georgetown Fire Department (GFD), the crash occurred just before noon in the 500 block of Northwood Drive.

The plane had three occupants, all of whom were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shannon Hayes said she was walking her dog when she saw the plane crash and called 911.

"That boom, that noise that that plane was making beforehand, you knew it wasn't good," Hayes said. "Some of the neighbors ran over. Two people climbed out of the airplane onto the roof and were asking for ladders while I was on the phone with 911."

We are now in Georgetown where a plane crashed down on this vacant house. 3 people inside the plane were sent to the hospital & NTSB is investigating. I talked to a woman who says she saw the whole thing. More at 5:30. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/UMMzdg8K1F — Kelsey Sanchez (@KelsSanchez) July 23, 2023

KVUE obtained audio from the air traffic control tower, which suggests the crash might have been a result of an engine failure.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has started an investigation into what caused the crash to occur. The GFD will assist in the early stages of the investigation.

KVUE reached out on Sunday to NTSB for further information. KVUE also reached out to the GFD. Fire Chief John Sullivan said there should be an update on Monday.

People were asked to avoid the area on Sunday.