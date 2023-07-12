Where mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Central Texas

The summer is a great time to get out and enjoy the outdoors, but it is also a time when Central Texas sees an increase in mosquitoes.

AUSTIN, Texas — The summer is a great time to get out and enjoy the outdoors, but it is also a time when Central Texas sees an increase in mosquitoes. This summer, local health districts have reported mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Brushy Creek MUD area

On July 12, the Williamson County and Cities Health District's (WCCHD) Integrated Vector Management program reported a mosquito trap sample tested positive for West Nile virus in the Brushy Creek MUD area. The sample was collected near the Beck Preserve on Great Oaks Drive on July 7. Health officials will be laying down more traps in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

East Austin

On June 28, Austin Public Health (APH) reported a positive test for West Nile virus from a mosquito pool in the 78721 postal code of East Austin.

Jarrell

On June 23, the WCCHD reported a second sample collected in the Sonterra community of Jarrell tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the second time a trap in the same location came back positive for the virus a 10-day period.

On May 26, WCCHD found a positive sample of the West Nile virus in Jarrell. It was collected near a community pool in the Sonterra neighborhood.

Georgetown

On May 25, WCCHD reported a trap found close to Geneva Park near 1021 Quail Valley Drive tested positive for the West Nile virus. This sample is the earliest that West Nile has been detected since sampling began in 2013 by Williamson County.

Symptoms of West Nile virus

Symptoms to be aware of include:

fever

headache

body aches

skin rash

swollen lymph nodes

People who are 50 and older and/or immune-compromised are at risk for severe symptoms, which include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and in rare cases death.

Preventing West Nile virus

There are ways to prevent mosquitos from breeding and reducing the chances of being bit.

Officials say there are three Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain any standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes or clogged gutters so mosquitos don't have a place to breed

any standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes or clogged gutters so mosquitos don't have a place to breed Defend by using an EPS-registered insect repellent

by using an EPS-registered insect repellent Dress in pants and long sleeves when outdoors

In Central Texas, mosquitos are present year-round with the most active months being May through November. During those months, WCCHD will monitor and test mosquitos for viruses.