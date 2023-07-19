Crews fighting brush fire in Jarrell Wednesday

A spokesperson for Williamson County said there were no evacuations and no homes were currently threatened.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JARRELL, Texas — Crews are battling a 100-acre fire off Cobb Creek Road near Jarrell on Wednesday evening.

At around 6 p.m., a spokesperson for Williamson County said there were no evacuations in place and no homes were currently threatened.

As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, none of the fire has not been contained.

The Jarrell Fire Department is leading the firefighting efforts.

Video sent to KVUE from viewer Angela Baldo, filmed going westbound on CR 234, showed a large plume of smoke from the fire.

No other information is available at this time.