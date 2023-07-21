Here's which Central Texas cities are under water restrictions

​Below is a breakdown of all the water restrictions across Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The perpetual extreme heat and dry conditions have many cities and counties issuing water restrictions.

Travis County

Austin

The City of Austin has residents under Stage 1 water restrictions.

Under the restrictions, residents can only wash cars at home if they have an auto shut-off hose or bucket. Restaurants may not serve water unless requested by a customer. Restaurants and bars can only operate patio misters between 4 p.m. and midnight.

More about Stage 1 restrictions can be found on the City of Austin website.

Manville Water Supply Corporation

As of July 14, Manville Water Supply Corporation is under Stage 3 water restrictions. This decision is due to the extremely hot temperatures and high demand. This water restriction also Travis, Williamson, Lee and Bastrop counties.

To learn more about the Stage 3 water restrictions, check out the Manville Water Supply Corporation's website.

Williamson County

Leander

The City of Leander returns to Phase 2 water conservation on July 20, after residents were temporarily placed under Phase 3 due to malfunctioning pumps on the facility's floating barge.

Phase 2 restrictions limit automated irrigation systems to once a week before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

To learn more about Phase 2 water conservation, check out the City of Leander's website.

Georgetown

The City of Georgetown has some residents under a Stage 3 water restriction until Monday, Sept. 4, while others have returned to Stage 2.

Water customers that live in the following areas will remain under Stage 3: southwest of Williams Drive, West of D.B. Wood Road, West of SW Bypass, Parkside, Santa Rita, Liberty Hill ETJ, Parmer Ranch and Water Oak.

To learn more about Stage 3 water restrictions, keep up to date on the City of Georgetown's website.

Round Rock

In Round Rock, water customers returned to normal water usage on July 18. The City had issued a stop on all outdoor watering due to a water main break that happened on July 14.

However, customers remain under Stage 1 restrictions even after July 18. This means that residents have two days of outdoor watering per week, which is allowed between midnight to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight only.

Round Rock has a details on the drought restrictions for residents on its website.

Hutto

On July 13, Hutto issued Stage 2 water restrictions for all water customers. This move is to help mitigate what the City is calling a "moderate drought."

Under Stage 2, restaurants will not be allowed to serve water unless a customer requests it. Fountains and aesthetic pond-water features also can't be used.

For more information regarding Stage 2 water restrictions, visit the City of Hutto's website.

Pflugerville

Pflugerville Water customers are under Stage 1 water restrictions. Meanwhile, customers under Manville Water are under Stage 3 water restrictions.

According to the City of Pflugerville's website, customers are allowed to use outdoor irrigation one day per week. Restaurants can only serve water if a customer asks for it.

To learn more about Stage 1 water restrictions, visit Pflugerville's website.

Cedar Park

Cedar Park is under Stage 2 water restrictions, which means residents will have two designated days per week for lawn irrigation.

Residents can see their designated days here.

Liberty Hill

Liberty Hill water customers are under Phase 2, which restricts outdoor watering to between 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. Residents also have designated days they are allowed to water.

Wetzler Park Splash Pad will not be impacted by this water restriction. The splash pad uses a recyclable water feature.

To learn more about Phase 2 and the impacts it has on water consumption, head to Liberty Hill's website.

Hays County

Dripping Springs

On July 14, the Dripping Springs Water Supply Corporation issued Stage 5 water restrictions that went into effect on July 20.

The decision to move to Stage 5 is due to neighboring utilities experiencing high consumption use and leaving critical storage tanks low. Residents are asked to reduce their water consumption and only use water for essential needs.

To learn more about the Stage 5 water restrictions, click here.

San Marcos

On July 2, San Marcos entered Stage 3 drought restrictions because the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well level fell below 640 feet above the mean sea level.

Under Stage 3, residents have limits on the use of soaker hoses, drip irrigation and decorative water features. Outdoor watering is limited to one day every other week.

To learn more about Stage 3 water restrictions and the impacts they have on residents, visit the City of San Marcos website.

Bastrop County

Aqua Water Supply Corporation

On June 26, Aqua Water Supply Corporation moved to Stage 2 drought restrictions for those in Bastrop County and surrounding areas.

This move comes after officials said elevated tank levels continue to drop due to system demand at critical sites. The water company also stated on its website, "by adhering to these restrictions, you are doing your part to help avoid outages and any subsequent boil water protocols."

To learn more about Stage 2 water restrictions, visit the Aqua Water Supply Corporation's website.

Blanco County

Blanco

As of July 20, the City of Blanco lowered its water restrictions to Stage 3.

This comes after the City issued a Stage 5 on July 17 due to the issues with its water supply system from Canyon Lake. The mayor stated in an update on the City website that the decision behind the "recent water emergency was not caused by a lack of water supply or equipment issues, but by their [Texas Water Company] decision to divert more water to other communities instead of to Blanco."

To learn more about Stage 3 water restrictions, click here.

Llano County

Llano

As of July 15, residents in Llano are under Stage 3 water restrictions. This means residents can water only once per week on their designated day between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Residents are also only allowed to refill, fill or add to outdoor or indoor swimming pools, wading pools or jacuzzi-type pools on their designated watering days.

Llano will discontinue the sale of bulk water and the rental of fire hydrant meters.

To learn more about Stage 3 water restrictions in Llano, click here.