Stage 3 water conservation issued for residents in Georgetown

Stage 3 will be in effect for some residents through Monday, Sept. 4.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown is extending Stage 3 of its drought contingency plan for some residents until Monday, Sept. 4, while others may return to Stage 2 restrictions.

This decision comes after "excessive irrigation, water supply challenges and severe drought conditions." City officials are asking residents in the western side of the service area – generally areas west of D.B. Wood Road and southwest of Williams Drive – to stop using irrigation systems or hose-end sprinkler systems at this time. They also state that the water is safe to drink.

The restrictions also impact all City splash pads and facility irrigation systems. However, pools remain open.

Stage 3 restrictions were issued until Monday, July 17, for all Georgetown customers on Friday.

Those not in the affected area may return to Stage 2 restrictions, which allow for one-day-per-week outdoor watering.

“We did not make this decision lightly,” Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said. “We know Georgetown water customers take pride in their homes, and not being allowed to water our lawns is far from ideal. However, having safe drinking water for our customers must take priority over pristine, green lawns. We are taking this step to ensure we can continue to provide safe drinking water, at least until temperatures cool down.”

Georgetown water customers that remain in Stage 3 restrictions include but are not limited to residents and businesses:

Southwest of Williams Drive

West of D.B. Wood Road

West of SW Bypass

Parkside

Santa Rita

Liberty Hill ETJ

Parmer Ranch

Water Oak

“A combination of cascading challenges – within our system and regionally – have left us with few options to ensure we maintain safe drinking water for all our customers,” Assistant City Manager Nick Woolery said. “If any one of those conditions were to improve, we could look at lifting the restrictions, but for now, everyone must adhere to the watering restrictions in place, so we don’t have to take them further.”

Some residents told KVUE they wonder about the city's water supply.

"It's concerning for sure because we don't want to run of water," said Rett Mencinelli, a Georgetown resident.

Mencinelli said he's lived in Georgetown for 10 years and is constantly worrying about the water source.

"We have a lot invested here, so we would really like to be able to maintain our yard and our landscaping, but if we can't do it, we can't do it," Mencinelli said.

Other residents like John Muller wonder if the restrictions are part of too much growth in the city.

"I think there's too much infrastructure. I mean, too much building going on that's going to utilize more water than I think they're planning on being able to have," Muller said.

City leaders have addressed that they are limited when it comes to restricting growth but have assured residents that there is enough water in the drinking supply and that capacity issues only arise during summer months.

For more information visit the City of Georgetown's website.

