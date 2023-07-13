Why sea surface temperatures are well above normal

This is part of a worldwide record-warm June which saw many areas record their hottest month on record.

TEXAS, USA — As many of y'all may recall, we had a very warm June here in Central Texas.

However, June 2023 was the warmest month on record globally, with the average global temperature on both land and sea being nearly two degrees above average, with it beating the previous record set in June of 2020 by a quarter of a degree.

Among the areas that set new records during the month of June were the Caribbean, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as the Netherlands. The heat dome across Texas and Mexico also contributed to record highs being set, even here in Austin.

However, the most notable anomaly coming out of June and has been continuous throughout the month of July has been the abnormally warm sea surface temperatures, especially in the Caribbean and along the Florida Keys.

In fact, radar estimates near Nassau, Bahamas have the Caribbean Sea at 90 degrees, basically negating the cooling effect of swimming in the water and creating adverse effects for sea life. Thankfully, a plume of Saharan dust and El Nino-induced wind shear is helping to reduce the chances of stronger tropical systems.

To further add to the likelihood of sea-level rise, sea ice coverage also checked in at an all-time low with the Antarctic having record low sea ice coverage for the second straight month.

Stick with KVUE for the latest on how human interaction is clearly having an impact on our global climate.