Round Rock residents asked to conserve water due to water main break

Crews working to fix a water main break on the south side of RM1431 that's impacting residents west of IH-35.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — People in Round Rock are being asked to conserve water as crews work to repair a water main break.

According to the City of Round Rock's website, the break happened on the south side of RM 1431, which is approximately west of Interstate 35. On Thursday, crews started isolating the problem in order to get repairs underway.

While they work to fix the break, City officials are asking those who live west of I-35 to conserve water until Tuesday, July 18. These restrictions include the following Municipal Utility Districts (MUDs): Fern Bluff, Vista Oaks, Walsh Ranch and the Tonkawa Springs neighborhood.

City officials say the best way for people to help reduce their average usage of 10 to 11 million gallons a day is to stop outdoor watering or switch to hand watering until repairs are completed. There are more than 11,000 families that live in the impacted area.

For more information about the repair process, check out the City of Round Rock's website.