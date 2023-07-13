Hutto moves to stage 2 water conservation efforts

The use of water for watering purposes is now only allowed between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. on assigned days.

AUSTIN, Texas — Beginning Thursday, The City of Hutto shifted into the second stage of its water conservation efforts.

The efforts, which are being done to mitigate what the City is calling a "moderate drought," apply to all water customers in Hutto, including residential, commercial, institutional and industrial users.

Industrial, commercial and institutional customers may only water outdoors on Mondays and Fridays﻿

Even-numbered residential addresses may water outdoors only on Sundays and Thursdays, while odd-numbered residential addresses may water outdoors only on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Outdoor watering, car washing can only occur between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. on designated days, effectively meaning sprinkler use can only be legally done at night or in the early morning hours. Swimming pools can also only be filled between these hours.

Washing vehicles can also only be done between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. on designated days. The City said commercial carwash facilities are exempt from this rule only if they use a water recycling system.

Other effects of this stage include restaurants not being allowed to serve water unless requested by a customer, fountains and aesthetic pond-water features cannot be used and water cannot be used to wash down buildings, driveways, sidewalks and hard-surface areas or to flush gutters.

Outdoor watering by hand-held hose, faucet-filled bucket, a watering can or a drip irrigation system is still allowed at any time, and properties that use private well water are exempt from these restrictions, such as The Co-Op District, Hutto City Hall, many Hutto ISD facilities and the Riverwalk soccer fields.

The City said they will move into the next stage only if it's necessary, of which that stage will limit water usage even further, only allowing customers to water once per week and prohibiting excessively using water for activities like car washing or filling swimming pools.

Any residents with questions, comments or concerns are encouraged to submit a ticket to the Water Conservation Violation section under the Public Works division of the City's Citizen Request Tracker.