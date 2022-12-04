Williamson County commissioners approve increase in homestead property tax exemptions

Commissioners also increased property tax emptions for all homeowners from 1.5% of their homestead's assessed value to 5% or a minimum of $5,000. To qualify, property owners must apply for for the homestead exemption through the Williamson Central Appraisal District . Applying is free.

“Williamson County has seen tremendous growth in property values this past year, so it was important to the commissioners court that we do what we can in order to lessen the tax burden on our homeowners to combat rising home values. It is my hope that other taxing entities in the county will look closely at increasing their exemptions as well,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long who spearheaded the effort.