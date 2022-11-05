x
Cedar Park man arrested in fentanyl distribution bust

Police seized around 9 ounces of powder fentanyl.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A Cedar Park man was arrested on Monday as part of a fentanyl distribution investigation.

The Cedar Park Police Department said 37-year-old Christopher Michael Allred was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Police said around 9 ounces of powder fentanyl were seized.

Members of the Cedar Park Police Organized Crime Unit and the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team conducted the operation.

“Fentanyl is a very dangerous and potentially deadly substance,” Cedar Park police said.

Anyone who wants to report suspicious activity can call the Cedar Park Police Department at 512-260-4600 or submit an anonymous tip by texting CPPD and your tip to 847411.

