Teenager pronounced deceased after cliff jumping at Lake Georgetown

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and City of Georgetown both prohibit cliff jumping at their parks.

Example video title will go here for this video

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department confirmed that a teenager died Monday evening from injuries sustained while cliff jumping at Lake Georgetown on Saturday.

Police said the individual was a 16-year-old from Round Rock.

According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Georgetown Fire Department rescued the teen at about 4 p.m. after receiving 911 calls from people on boats at the lake, said Fire Chief John Sullivan.

Rescuers found him below the surface of the water, the chief said.

"We did aggressive life-saving procedures and he was transported to the hospital," Sullivan told the Statesman.

The City of Georgetown, Ordinance: Sec. 12.20.050 prohibits cliff jumping, or diving.

"It shall be unlawful for any person to dive or jump from any cliff or rock face in a City park. It shall be unlawful to knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence, cause any person to dive, jump or fall from any cliff or rock face in a City park," the City website says.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, three parks at Lake Georgetown -- Cedar Breaks Park, Jim Hogg Park and Russell Park -- are operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Regulations governing USACE property also prohibits cliff jumping or diving at its lakes.

According to online records associated with the Texas Water Development Board, Lake Georgetown is approximately 73.6% full with a current average level of 782.79 feet.