Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter experiencing a 'life-saving crisis'

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRS) on Monday issued a plea to the public, stating that it is currently experiencing a "life-saving crisis" in regard to medium and large dogs.

Compared to this time last year, the shelter said it has taken in 200 more dogs. With more than 170 dogs now at the shelter, it says it is running out of space to house them and that they are "stretched to the limit."

"Over the past several weeks, more dogs have come into the shelter than have gone out each day, compounding the issue and creating this life-saving crisis," the shelter said in a press release.

WCRS has sent out calls to the public and other animal welfare organizations to request assistance with the dogs on site, but the help received thus far has not been in enough. And, for the first time in years, the shelter is now publishing a euthanasia list.

“For more than 12 years now, the WCRAS has achieved a life-saving rate exceeding 90%, a significant feat for an open-intake facility. We are begging the community and our rescue partners to help us continue to accomplish this goal. Without the community’s assistance, we will have to make some very difficult decisions,” said Animal Services Director Misty Valenta.

In an effort to provide relief, the shelter is offering free adoptions for all medium and large dogs. Appointments are not required but are recommended to help reduce wait times.

To see dogs that are currently available, click here. You can then email adoption@wilco.org to schedule an appointment.

The shelter is also accepting fosters at this time for those who'd like to help without adopting. The shelter can help provide supplies to foster families, as well as respond to medical needs of dogs in foster care.

To learn more, click here.