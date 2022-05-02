Where to get water during Austin city-wide boil water notice

Two sites operated by Austin Water are open starting Saturday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water issued a city-wide boil water notice for all customers Saturday night following "an internal treatment process issue" at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant, the utility provider's largest water processing plant.

Director Greg Meszaros said the notice will likely last for the next two days and that the utility provider is setting up water distribution sites for those in need of water. Two sites will be open starting tonight with more opening tomorrow, Meszaros said.

Here's where you can go to fill up water containers starting Saturday night:

Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center located at 3907 S. Industrial Drive

Austin Water North Service Center located at 901 West Koenig Ln.

According to Austin Water, customers must bring their own empty containers. The sites will be open 24 hours a day.

Williamson County said it will hold a water distribution event for Austin residents on Sunday, Feb. 6. Austinites can go to the Kelley Reeves Athletic Stadium located at 10211 W. Parmer Ln. in Austin from noon until 5 p.m.

Water is limited to two case per vehicle until supplies run out.

“We care about the residents that are in the city of Austin, and we have these resources available, so we want to take care of our residents,” Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said in a release.

Austin Water customers should boil tap water vigorously for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking, the utility provider stated on its website. That includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks and water for pets.

The water provider said tap water can be used for bathing and showering, but added that people should be careful not to swallow any water. Caution should be used when bathing babies and young children, and parents might consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of swallowing water, Austin Water said.

For a full list of frequently asked questions surrounding the boil water notice, visit the City's emergency information hub.

This story will be updated as more water distribution sites are announced.