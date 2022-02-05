Worker seriously injured after electrocution in West Austin

The person was rescued from around 100 feet down an embankment after being electrocuted by 30,000 volts, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Crews have rescued a person from around 100 feet down an embankment in the Lost Creak area after they were reportedly electrocuted by 30,000 volts.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday near FM 2244 and South Weston Lane, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said the adult victim, a worker, has potentially serious injuries. They were awake and alert.

A high-angle wilderness rescue extrication was conducted and the person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment.

No other information is available at this time.