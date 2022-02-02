Report: Hutto being considered for $2 billion project by Applied Materials

Applied Materials has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s. The company sells to companies like Samsung and Intel Corp.

HUTTO, Texas — Silicon Valley-based Applied Materials Inc. is considering a $2 billion project in Hutto, a northeast Austin suburb, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal.

The company could potentially build a manufacturing and research and development facility and could create more than 800 jobs in the coming decade, sources told the Journal.

Applied Materials Inc. has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s. The company sells to companies like Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Intel Corp.

No final decision has been made by the company at this time, as it is reportedly considering other sites for the project.

Hutto leaders recently shared details regarding a possible project, called "Project Acropolis," involving a manufacturer in the semiconductor industry but kept mum on the company involved. The project includes building on 450 acres with a beginning capital investment of $340 million that would ramp up to $2 billion over a decade. That cost includes land, machinery and more.

The facility would reportedly create more than 800 jobs in the fields of robotics, engineering, computer science and other fields, with the average salary surpassing $100,000 plus benefits.

