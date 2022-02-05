Austin Water issues precautionary boil notice for all customers, enacts water restrictions

The Ullrich Water Treatment Plant is currently out of service due to "an internal treatment process issued that resulted in high turbidity within the plant."

AUSTIN, Texas — A city-wide precautionary boil water notice has been issued for all Austin Water customers, the utility provider announced late Saturday.

Any water used from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it according to the City's boil guidelines, Austin Water said.

Austin Water's Ullrich Water Treatment Plant is currently out of service due to "an internal treatment process issue that resulted in high turbidity within the plant," a release from the utility provider stated. Crews are reportedly working diligently to address the issue and restore operations at the plant.

Officials are set to hold a media conference at 9 p.m. tonight regarding the issue.

City of Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the issue "will be over in a couple of days" in a statement.

"We all need to do our part when something like this happens, and we will. We can also be frustrated, as I am, that there's yet another situation to deal with," Mayor Steve Adler said in a release. "We can be thankful, too, that the situation was noticed quickly and steps taken, any public health risk is very, very small, and we're much better prepared right now with equipment and supplies as we open water distribution stations. It appears this will be over in a couple of days, and the city will keep everyone informed along the way. Please help your neighbors."

A City-wide boil water notice has been issued effective immediately. Customers are advised to boil water for 2 minutes before consuming. More at https://t.co/8tvi6PPNeP pic.twitter.com/hO1zQ8Xb07 — Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 6, 2022

Austin Water is maintaining water service to customers by increasing water production at Davis and Handcox Water Treatment Plants and by "carefully managing pumping" within the network of water pipelines. No power disruptions have occurred at drinking water plants, the provider said.

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros issued emergency water use restrictions starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

With restrictions now in place, customers are asked to cut down on indoor water use as much as possible and all outdoor water use is prohibited until further notice, according to the release.

During this time residential customers may not:

Use water for irrigation or testing of irrigation equipment.

Wash vehicles, including at commercial car wash facilities.

Wash pavement or other surfaces.

Add water to a pool or spa.

Conduct foundation watering.

Operate an ornamental fountain or pond, other than aeration necessary to support aquatic life.

Meanwhile, commercial customers are required to reduce water use unless needed for health and safety. Manufacturing customers, specifically those that use an average of over 100,000 gallons per day, are asked to reduce water use as much as possible.

During this time commercial customers may not use water for irrigation or conduct commercial car washing.

The boil water notice and emergency water use restrictions are in effect for retail customers of Austin Water Wholesale Districts and utilities including:

Night Hawk

Travis County WCID 10

Windermere

Creedmoor-Maha WSC

Morningside

Rivercrest

San Leanna

Marsha WSC

Wells Branch MUD

Northtown MUD

Manor

Rollingwood

Sunset Valley

High Valley

Mid-Tex Utilities

North Austin MUD 1