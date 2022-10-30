Police investigating attempted kidnapping near UT campus early Sunday morning

Officers responded to reports of an attempted kidnapping of a "UT-affiliated" female victim in the 2700 block of Nueces Street around 4 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department and the University of Texas at Austin Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping near the UT campus early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of an attempted kidnapping of a “UT-affiliated” female victim in the 2700 block of Nueces Street around 4 a.m. on Oct. 30, UTPD said. UTPD did not indicate if the victim was a student.

APD officers searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect. UTPD officers responded to the area to assist with the investigation.

The male suspect was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black pants, and was traveling in an older-model black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car or similar style vehicle, UTPD said.

APD is leading the investigation into this case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.