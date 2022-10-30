Possible abduction occurred in East Austin overnight, woman recovered

APD stated that they were outside the home for around eight hours before they were able to recover the woman and the person without any injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A possible abduction occurred late Saturday night and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department (APD).

At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, APD received a call from a witness stating that a man was pushing a woman into a car in East Austin. Once officers arrived on scene, they attempted to approach the vehicle but it took off before any verbal contact could be made.

Officers lost the suspected vehicle during a chase, but re-located it an hour later outside of a house on East 12th Street. When officers approached the vehicle again, the victim and person were not inside.

Neighbors in the surrounding area told officers that they saw the person enter the home with a woman. Officers stayed outside the home and attempted to have the occupants exit the home.

"Officers have not made visual contact since the time they lost sight on the initial pursuit," an APD officer stated on the scene.

SWAT was later called onto the scene to assist APD officers. APD stated that they were outside the home for around eight hours before they were able to recover the woman and the person without any injuries.

At around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30, the SWAT situation was resolved.

Update to SWAT incident on E 12th Street: SWAT operation concluded, both suspect and victim recovered with no injuries to any party. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) October 30, 2022