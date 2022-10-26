x
Travis County participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Central Texans will be able to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs by dropping them off at any Travis County constable office.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Central Texans will have the opportunity to safely get rid of prescription drugs at several sites across Austin.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Travis County constables are joining the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on their National Take Back Initiative to allow the public to safely dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. 

The events in Travis County and nationwide are part of an effort by the DEA to dispose of medicines stored in the home that are susceptible to misuse and theft, according to a release.

Area residents are encouraged to participate and drop off their medications at any of the five Travis County constable precincts for free and anonymously, according to a release from Travis County. The drop-off locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29. 

Here's where you can drop off your prescription drugs: 

Tonya Nixon - Constable Pct. 1 

  • 4717 Heflin Lane Ste. 127 Austin, TX 78721 
  • 512-854-7510 

Adan Ballesteros - Constable Pct. 2 

  • 10409 Burnet Road Ste. 150  Austin, TX 78758 
  • 512-854-9697 

Stacy Suits - Constable Pct. 3 

  • 8656 B West Highway 71 Ste. 132  Austin, TX 78735 
  • 512-854-7245 

George Morales - Constable Pct. 4  

  • 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Ste. 1100 Austin, TX 78744
  • 512-854-9488  

Carlos Lopez - Constable Pct. 5 

  • 1003 Guadalupe St. Austin, TX 78701 
  • 512-854-9100 

Those unable to make it to the drug drop-off sites on Saturday can still dispose of their unwanted drugs on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a drug drop-off box at the Travis County Constable Pct. 5 office. You can also find a collection site by visiting the DEA website.

Collection sites will accept tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs. They will also accept vaping devices and cartridges as long as lithium batteries are removed. They will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs. 

