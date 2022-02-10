Texas AG Ken Paxton, new coalition to announce launch of pilot program to combat opioid epidemic

The program aims to combat the epidemic among student-athletes in particular.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to announce on Wednesday the launch of a new pilot program aimed at combatting the opioid epidemic.

Paxton and a new coalition will announce the launch of the program at a press conference on Wednesday at 3 p.m. According to a press release, the program aims to combat the opioid epidemic, especially among student-athletes, by distributing over 3.5 million at-home medication/drug disposal packets during high school football games.

The coalition includes several former NFL football players including Texas native and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Mike Singletary; Pro Football Hall of Fame member Randy White; Ed "Too Tall" Jones; and Aaron Williams.

Other people involved include:

Texas Senate President Pro Tem Donna Campbell

Joe Martin, executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association

Glenn West, assistant executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association

Kenny Hansmire, executive director of the National Child ID Program

William Simpson, president and CEO of DisposeRx

Wednesday's press conference will be held at the William P. Clements State Office Building, located at 300 W. 15th Street.

In Travis County, fentanyl led to 118 overdose deaths in 2021. According to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office report, in 2021, drugs were the leading cause of accidental deaths.

In Hays County, four high school students died of fentanyl overdoses this past summer.

To help fight the drug crisis, Travis County officials declared a public health emergency in May.

