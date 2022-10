Police are looking for a gray SUV that could have been involved in the shooting.

AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday.

Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital.

Police said they are looking for a gray SUV with several people inside that may have been involved in the shooting.

No additional information is available at this time.

