Report: Some Texas distillers want lawmakers to allow alcohol sales on Sundays

Currently, spirit makers can't sell any bottle products on Sundays.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — During the next legislative session, Texas spirit makers want to see lawmakers make changes to help them grow their businesses.

According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), among the changes industry leaders are seeking is the ability for Texas liquor producers to sell more of their products at their distilleries. Some spirit makers are also pushing for seven-day sales.

The ABJ reports that supporters say the changes would "provide a significant lift for distillery businesses and a hefty increase in state tax revenue."

Currently, Texas spirit makers can only sell two bottles per customer each month from their distilleries, and they can't sell any bottled products on Sundays. Additionally, liquor stores are closed on Sundays and grocery chains can't sell distilled spirits.

According to the ABJ, the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) recently produced a new report based on 2020 data that showed the impact the state's distilled spirits industry has had, with roughly 190 companies generating nearly $2 billion in total economic output and supporting nearly 5,000 jobs.

The UTSA report also noted that out of the more than $968 million in mixed beverage taxes collected by the state and local governments in fiscal 2020, nearly $43 million of that was tied to locally made spirits.

The next session of the Texas Legislature begins in January 2023.

To learn more, read the ABJ's full report.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube