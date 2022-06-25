Missing Austin woman at center of CLEAR alert found dead

Investigators found heavily decomposed human remains earlier this week and the medical examiner's officer confirmed they belonged to Yolanda Jaimes.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department announced an Austin woman who went missing Friday, June 24, is now dead.

A CLEAR Alert was issued for 39-year-old Yolanda Jaimes the day after she went missing from the 7000 block of Craybrough Circle. According to a Friday release from APD, law enforcement suspected foul play following their investigation of the scene, which included detectives and specialists finding that "a significant amount of blood had been cleaned up" in her home.

Officers arrested Jaimes' husband for tampering with evidence and he remains in Travis County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

APD investigators, Travis County Search and Rescue and the Search Dog Network found heavily decomposed human remains on Tuesday, and on Friday, the Medical Examiner's Office determined the remains were Yolanda Jaimes'. Her CLEAR Alert was discontinued just before noon Friday.

The cause of Jaimes' death is not yet known due to the greatly decomposed state of her remains.

A release from APD said the case is under investigation as Austin's 35th homicide this year.