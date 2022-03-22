Tesla approved for grand-opening party, report says

County commissioners approved a permit Tuesday to allow Musk to host up to 15,000 people at the Austin-area Gigafactory on April 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla is approved to host a launch party for the grand opening of its Austin Gigafactory this April, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The Travis County Commissioners Court approved a conditional use permit for the "Giga Fest Event," following public comments on the item on Tuesday over safety measures, attendance numbers and more.

CEO Elon Musk posted online about the celebration in February, and reports say there will be interactive tours, food, alcohol and live entertainment. If it happens, the event will be on April 7 from 4 p.m. to 11:29 p.m., according to the permit.

The request says 15,000 attendees will be allowed, but Tesla representative Logan Grant said at the hearing that the event would be by invite only and that Tesla is working to finish its invite list.

Current plans call for a primarily indoor event, and attendees of all ages would be allowed, according to the permit. Tesla is working on a parking plan and a potential shuttle plan to bring guests to the event.

At the hearing, Paul DiFiore with an Austin-area environmental advocacy organization said they have concerns about Tesla's community engagement.

Commissioner Brigid Shea said while she agreed Tesla needed to do more community outreach and communication, she was not willing to turn down the permit for the grand opening.

Commissioners also discussed complaints from the public and neighbors about potential fireworks at the ceremony.

