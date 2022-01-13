Report: Tesla pushes back production of Cybertruck to 2023

The report said Tesla is changing the truck's features to make a more competitive product in a growing electric truck market.

Electric car maker Tesla plans to start producing the Cybertruck in 2023, a change from the original plan to begin production later this year, according to an exclusive report from Reuters.

The report said Tesla is changing the car's features to make a more competitive product in a growing electric truck market.

Elon Musk unveiled the truck in November 2019, saying at the time it would go into production in late 2021. According to the Tesla website, the Cybertruck is made with a "nearly impenetrable exoskeleton" and "armor glass" for passenger protection.

The website claims the electric truck comes with 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and adjustable air suspension along with exterior lockable storage. The truck also has a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds.

Tesla claims the Cybertruck gives the utility of a truck, but also can drive like a sports car.

The new Tesla Gigafactory in Austin is expected to produce the Cybertruck along with Model Y SUVs. Construction at the billion-dollar facility was expected to be completed at the end of 2021. Paperwork recently filed with Travis County indicate the factory is inching closer to an opening date.

Musk tweeted in December that the factory would host a grand opening with factory tours in early 2022, however specific details surrounding the facility's opening have not been released.