Lexington police chief, Jarrod Jarmon, dies in car crash

The interim chief for the Lexington Police Department died on Monday, prior to the storms.

LEXINGTON, Texas — Jarrod Jarmon, the interim chief with the Lexington Police Department, died unexpectedly Monday, officials announced. He was 47.

Jarmon served as the interim police chief in Lexington for over three years. The City of Lexington confirmed Jarmon's death in a news release.

"Interim Chief Jarmon served honorably with the Lexington Police Department since January 2019 and will be missed. Please keep Interim Chief Jarmon's family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time," Lexington mayor Allen Retzlaff wrote.

Amy Kelly with Lexington's animal services department said he died in a car crash on his way to work.

The Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home in Elgin said in an online obituary that a memorial service will be held for Jarmon on March 26 at 2 p.m.

He is survived by his wife, Stormi Jarmon, and his children, Jameson and McKenna.

Jarmon was born on October 11, 1974, in Tomball, Texas. He graduated from Elgin High School in 1992 and later worked at the Elgin Fire Department. He would then become an officer with the Elgin Police Department before leading the Lexington PD.