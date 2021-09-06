'No further threat' as emergency crews respond to another suspicious package in Downtown Austin

The Austin Police Department responded to a different suspicious package in the same area on Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin emergency services have said there is "no further threat" after a suspicious package was reported in the 400 block of West Third Street Monday. On Sunday, just one day before, the Austin Police Department responded to a different suspicious package in the same area.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), APD and the Austin Fire Department responded to the incident. ATCEMS said on Twitter that services were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

“This incident is in the same/similar location as yesterday's incident,” the tweet said.

Shortly after, ATCEMS said the bomb squad has investigated the suspicious package and "rendered the package as no further threat." Traffic in the area should start to get better, officials said.

One day ago, emergency services responded to a different suspicious package in the 400 block of West Second Street around 9:30 a.m. It was found at an EMS station in downtown Austin. The bomb squad also said there was no further threat there.