Zero staffed adult ICU beds available in Trauma Service area that includes Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas' Trauma Service Area O (TSA O) – the 11-county area that includes Austin – has zero staffed adult ICU beds available, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

This means there is not a single ICU bed available for any adult who may need one, whether the patient needs it for COVID-19-related illness or otherwise.

It is important to note that it is not necessarily a space issue, but rather the amount of beds that can be staffed with medical professionals.

Texas is split up into 22 "trauma service areas." TSA O serves nearly 2.4 million people.

Austin Public Health released this statement on Sunday:

“The virus is adapting to survive and so must we. We are seeing little to no available intensive care unit beds and increased strain on hospital staff due to the Delta virus and its infection of unvaccinated individuals. We have vaccines that are safe and effective in protecting people who are fully vaccinated from severe illness and death. Each of us has the responsibility to keep our community safe. Please get vaccinated and wear a mask.”

There are 245 adults in ICU beds in TSA O. There are only four available staffed pediatric ICU beds in TSA O.

Here is a look at the statistics for Trauma Service Area O as of Sunday:

2020 Population Estimate: 2,375,407

Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 660

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds - 401

Adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds - 245

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospitals - 14

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions previous 24 hours - 80

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators - 184

Total staffed hospital beds - 4,266

Total staffed inpatient Beds - 3,959

Available staffed hospital beds - 491

Available staffed Adult ICU beds - 0

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds - 4

Available ventilators - 359

Four other trauma service areas in Texas also have zero staffed adult ICU beds available and several others have fewer than 10.