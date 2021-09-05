Scene cleared after suspicious package found in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Bomb Squad has said there is no further threat after investigating a suspicious package at an EMS station in Downtown Austin on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the suspicious package in the 400 block of West Second Street around 9:30 a.m.
Teams in hazmat suits were seen working the area for more than four hours as the neighboring streets were blocked off.
Around 1:45 p.m., the bomb squad had “rendered the package as no further threat,” according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Public safety teams will be clearing the area, ATEMS said.
No other information is available at this time.
