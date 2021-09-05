Scene cleared after suspicious package found in Downtown Austin

Around 1:45 p.m., the bomb squad had “rendered the package as no further threat,” according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Bomb Squad has said there is no further threat after investigating a suspicious package at an EMS station in Downtown Austin on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the suspicious package in the 400 block of West Second Street around 9:30 a.m.

Teams in hazmat suits were seen working the area for more than four hours as the neighboring streets were blocked off.

Earlier today APD responded to a suspicious package call at an EMS station located downtown. Out of an abundance of caution our EOD team responded to ensure the package did not contain anything hazardous. The package was deemed safe and officers are now clearing the area. - PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) September 5, 2021

Public safety teams will be clearing the area, ATEMS said.

No other information is available at this time.