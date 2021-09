Police are asking people to avoid the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department SWAT team is responding to a barricaded subject call off FM 620.

APD said at 8:20 a.m. Monday that SWAT was responding to the call at 13425 N. FM 620 northbound.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

#APD SWAT is currently responding to a barricaded subject call at 13425 N FM620 RD NB. Please avoid the area. PIO en route and will advise on media staging location. - PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) September 6, 2021

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.