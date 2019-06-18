CEDAR PARK, Texas — Questions still surround the death of a young girl following a camp field trip to a Cedar Park pool two weeks ago.

Saturday night, it was released that Texas Health and Human Services had found that High Hopes, the childcare service that the girl was with when she possibly drowned, had too many kids in their care on the field trip to Buttercup Pool.

Tuesday, KVUE asked for more answers about the camp's capacity and what could happen to High Hopes now.

While it's still unclear what exactly happened to the young girl that died after being pulled from the water June 4, a few questions were answered.

According to the Health and Human Services Commission's (HHSC) online report, High Hopes had 112 kids on the field trip when they were only permitted to have 110. It is unknown how many chaperones were on the trip. Neither HHSC, Cedar Park police or the camp have released information about the number of chaperones.

According to Health and Human Services, if a pool is deeper than two feet, which Buttercup Pool is, there are ratios that need to be met for chaperones to children. The ratio is one chaperone to every 10 kids that are five-years-old, the youngest age High Hopes accepts. The ratio is one chaperone to every 12 kids for children six and older.

As for the lifeguards at Buttercup Pool, since the pool was open to the public, they don't factor into that ratio.

But what about when HHSC finds a deficiency? There are three actions that can be taken: an administrative penalty, which is a fine; a corrective action, which allows them to implement steps to fix deficiencies from continuing to happen; or an adverse action, which could include the closing of a facility or setting in permanent restrictions.

The fate of High Hopes will not be announced until the Department of Family and Protective Services' investigation into the girl's death is complete.

For parent's wondering what they should be asking when they look into daycares or a summer camp, the HHSC has a quick list that can help out.

