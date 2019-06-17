AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center is warning pet owners to be aware of wild animals after capturing a photo of a coyote chasing a pet dog.

The center posted the photo of the incident on its Facebook page, saying the dog got loose from a yard.

Don't worry, the pooch is safe and back home with his family. The coyote sighting was located near the 2999 block of Matagorda St., which is east of the Riverside area.

According to AAC, neighbors heard the commotion and rescued the dog.

The center wants pet owners to keep a watchful eye out, saying wild animals are more active this time of year because "they're teaching their babies how to hunt and survive." AAC recommends you keep your pets on a leash or supervise them while playing in the backyard.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, housing expansions and other human development can cause an increase for potential encounters with coyotes.

Here are some precautions you can take to if you see coyotes, courtesy of TPW:

Do not feed coyotes. Keep pet food and water inside

Keep fruit trees fenced or pick up fruit that falls to the ground.

Do not feed feral cats because doing so can encourage coyotes to prey on cats or feed on cat food left out

Minimize clusters of shrubs, trees and other covers near buildings and children's play areas to avoid attracting rodents that will, in turn, attract coyotes.

Use noise making and other scaring devices, such as portable air horns or propane cannons, when coyotes are seen.

For more information, visit TPWD website.

