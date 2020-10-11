Victim identified in multi-vehicle Halloween crash on Research Boulevard

No charges have been filed at this time as the case is still being investigated.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have identified the victim in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Research Boulevard on Halloween.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Durango was traveling northbound in the outside lane of the 11200 block of Research Boulevard at approximately 9 p.m. on Oct. 31. The Dodge braked suddenly, causing a Honda CR-V to stop abruptly. At the same time, another vehicle was traveling behind the Honda and had to swiftly change lanes to the left to avoid hitting the Honda.

A Jeep Wrangler was traveling behind that vehicle and was unable to stop before hitting the rear of the Honda, which then slammed into the Dodge. The Dodge left the scene without stopping.

Police said a witness followed the Dodge and was able to provide officers with its license plate. The officers on the scene contacted the Dodge's suspected driver, who later confessed to being the driver at the time of the multi-vehicle crash.

The driver of the Honda, 67-year-old Alan Wayne Goldsberry, was taken to St. David's Medical Center in Round Rock, where he was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m. The Honda's passenger was also taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The driver of the Jeep was transported to a hospital, treated and released. No one in the Dodge was injured.

No charges have been filed at this time as the case is still being investigated. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-6935 or submit a tip on the Austin PD app.

This is Austin's 75th fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 80 traffic deaths this year. At this time last year, there were 72 traffic deaths.