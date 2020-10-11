List: Veterans Day freebies for current and former military members

AUSTIN, Texas — Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and as a thank you to those who have served our country, businesses across Central Texas are offering some free food.
If you are a current or former military member, on Veterans Day you can show your military ID or other proof of service and score some free meals, snacks and drinks.
Here's a list of places you can get free food on Veterans Day in the Austin area.
- 7-Eleven
Free coffee or Big Gulp
- 54th Street Grill
Free meal up to $12 when they dine in
- Applebee's
Free meal from a special menu when they dine in
- BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
Free entree up to $14.95 plus a free Dr. Pepper when they dine in
- Buffalo Wild Wings
Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries when they dine-in or order takeout
- California Pizza Kitchen
Complimentary meal up from a select menu for those who dine and do walk-in takeout
- Chili's
Free email from a select menu inside restaurants only
- Dickey's BBQ Pit
Free pulled pork classic sandwich in-store at participating locations
- Dunkin' Donuts
Free donut in-store at participating locations
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
Free hot or iced medium coffee
- Hopdoddy
Free classic burger with or without cheese for in-store dining or to-go orders
- Kolache Factory
Free kolache and a cup of coffee
- Krispy Kreme
Free donut of their choice and coffee
- Outback Steakhouse
Free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola for dine-in or to-go orders
- Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
Complimentary dinner pork chip for dine-in when a guest purchases a dinner entree
- Starbucks
Free tall hot brewed coffee
- Texas Roadhouse
This restaurant will hand out dinner vouchers in its parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans can then use their vouchers whenever they choose until June 2021.
- Torchy's Tacos
Complimentary taco and beverage from a special menu when they dine-ine and pick up orders placed on the phone
- Wendy's
Free small breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Yard House
Free appetizer
