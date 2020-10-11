x
List: Veterans Day freebies for current and former military members

Here's where you can get some free meals in Central Texas if you're a current or former military member.
Strong winds from a cold front moving through Central Florida whip the massive American flag at Toyota of Orlando along Interstate 4, on the eve of the 2020 election, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Although the I-4 corridor remains important to the presidential campaigns, Joe Biden and Donald Trump are making their final election push in Pennsylvania and Midwest states, Monday. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas — Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and as a thank you to those who have served our country, businesses across Central Texas are offering some free food.

If you are a current or former military member, on Veterans Day you can show your military ID or other proof of service and score some free meals, snacks and drinks. 

Here's a list of places you can get free food on Veterans Day in the Austin area.

  • 7-Eleven
    Free coffee or Big Gulp 
  • 54th Street Grill
    Free meal up to $12 when they dine in
  • Applebee's
    Free meal from a special menu when they dine in
  • BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
    Free entree up to $14.95 plus a free Dr. Pepper when they dine in
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
    Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries when they dine-in or order takeout
  • California Pizza Kitchen
    Complimentary meal up from a select menu for those who dine and do walk-in takeout
  • Chili's
    Free email from a select menu inside restaurants only
  • Dickey's BBQ Pit
    Free pulled pork classic sandwich in-store at participating locations
  • Dunkin' Donuts
    Free donut in-store at participating locations
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels
    Free hot or iced medium coffee
  • Hopdoddy
    Free classic burger with or without cheese for in-store dining or to-go orders
  • Kolache Factory
    Free kolache and a cup of coffee
  • Krispy Kreme
    Free donut of their choice and coffee
  • Outback Steakhouse
    Free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola for dine-in or to-go orders
  • Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
    Complimentary dinner pork chip for dine-in when a guest purchases a dinner entree
  • Starbucks
    Free tall hot brewed coffee
  • Texas Roadhouse
    This restaurant will hand out dinner vouchers in its parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans can then use their vouchers whenever they choose until June 2021.
  • Torchy's Tacos
    Complimentary taco and beverage from a special menu when they dine-ine and pick up orders placed on the phone
  • Wendy's
    Free small breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Yard House
    Free appetizer

