List: Veterans Day freebies for current and former military members

Here's where you can get some free meals in Central Texas if you're a current or former military member.

AUSTIN, Texas — Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and as a thank you to those who have served our country, businesses across Central Texas are offering some free food.

If you are a current or former military member, on Veterans Day you can show your military ID or other proof of service and score some free meals, snacks and drinks.

Here's a list of places you can get free food on Veterans Day in the Austin area.

7-Eleven

Free coffee or Big Gulp

Free coffee or Big Gulp 54th Street Grill

Free meal up to $12 when they dine in

Free meal up to $12 when they dine in Applebee's

Free meal from a special menu when they dine in

Free meal from a special menu when they dine in BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

Free entree up to $14.95 plus a free Dr. Pepper when they dine in

Free entree up to $14.95 plus a free Dr. Pepper when they dine in Buffalo Wild Wings

Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries when they dine-in or order takeout

Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries when they dine-in or order takeout California Pizza Kitchen

Complimentary meal up from a select menu for those who dine and do walk-in takeout

Complimentary meal up from a select menu for those who dine and do walk-in takeout Chili's

Free email from a select menu inside restaurants only

Free email from a select menu inside restaurants only Dickey's BBQ Pit

Free pulled pork classic sandwich in-store at participating locations

Free pulled pork classic sandwich in-store at participating locations Dunkin' Donuts

Free donut in-store at participating locations

Free donut in-store at participating locations Einstein Bros. Bagels

Free hot or iced medium coffee

Free hot or iced medium coffee Hopdoddy

Free classic burger with or without cheese for in-store dining or to-go orders

Free classic burger with or without cheese for in-store dining or to-go orders Kolache Factory

Free kolache and a cup of coffee

Free kolache and a cup of coffee Krispy Kreme

Free donut of their choice and coffee

Free donut of their choice and coffee Outback Steakhouse

Free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola for dine-in or to-go orders

Free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola for dine-in or to-go orders Perry's Steakhouse and Grille

Complimentary dinner pork chip for dine-in when a guest purchases a dinner entree

Complimentary dinner pork chip for dine-in when a guest purchases a dinner entree Starbucks

Free tall hot brewed coffee

Free tall hot brewed coffee Texas Roadhouse

This restaurant will hand out dinner vouchers in its parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans can then use their vouchers whenever they choose until June 2021.

This restaurant will hand out dinner vouchers in its parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans can then use their vouchers whenever they choose until June 2021. Torchy's Tacos

Complimentary taco and beverage from a special menu when they dine-ine and pick up orders placed on the phone

Complimentary taco and beverage from a special menu when they dine-ine and pick up orders placed on the phone Wendy's

Free small breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Free small breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Yard House

Free appetizer