City of Pflugerville issues boil water notice

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — All City of Pflugerville customers are asked to boil their water prior to consumption due to a prolonged power outage at the local water treatment plant.

The City said the outage has caused distribution pressures to fall below 20 psi.

All water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will notify customers.

Anyone with any questions is asked to contact Brandon Pritchett at 512-990-6402 or brandonp@pflugervilletx.gov.

The City of Pflugerville is working with energy provider Oncor to get an estimate timeline of when repairs will be made that will restore power to the water treatment plant.

The City recommends gathering two gallons of potable water for every household member for a 72-hour period. Residents can do this by collecting water dripping from faucets to prevent freezing.