'Dire situation': Command center in Williamson County struggling to maintain power

The judge said it is "bordering on an emergency."

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — As Austin and the State of Texas struggle to keep up with the demand for power during a historic winter storm, the command center in Williamson County is struggling to maintain power, KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski confirmed.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell told Plohetski at 5:21 a.m. on Feb. 15 that power has been restored to the command center via a generator, but during the overnight hours, they have struggled with power there.

"It's a dire situation, bordering on an emergency," Gravell said.

The command center houses the communication system and the computer infrastructure for the entire county.

The judge is underscoring the need for everyone to stay inside and off the roads. He said the county is out of de-icer and sand supply is limited.

Ambulances and sheriff's deputies are scattered throughout the county, but they are only responding to life-threatening emergencies, according to the judge. If you have any other medical situation, you cannot get attention urgently at the moment.

Meanwhile, Austin Energy is operating rolling power outages at the directive of ERCOT. They said the average power outage due to the rolling blackout is about 45 minutes. Outages that are longer than that may be due to weather-related issues.