Winter weather leaving thousands without power in Austin area

Here's how to check for power outages near you.

AUSTIN, Texas — In addition to leading to several crashes and a handful of school closures across the Austin area, Thursday's winter weather has also caused some power outages. As of Thursday afternoon, Austin Energy said thousands are without power.

Here's how you can check for outages in your area:

As of 1:20 p.m., Austin Energy said around 7,300 customers were without power.

"Please be patient as our crews work in these icy conditions to restore power," it said in a tweet.

To monitor power updates from Austin Energy, click here.

Austin Energy provided the following information when asked about winter-weather preparations:

Ice, as well as heavy snow, can weigh down tree limbs into power lines – causing outages. Austin Energy is always ready to safely restore power, our crews work 24/7 to keep the lights on. With the cold weather and the possibility of a wintry mix, we’re making sure we have extra line workers, troubleshooters and forestry crews on standby.

We want Austinites to know there’s more to restoring power than just flipping a switch. Our first priority is the safety of our crews and customers.

In addition to making sure crews are on standby, Austin Energy winterizes equipment: Generating unit rotors are turned on Critical oils used in machinery are preheated via oil heaters to ensure ability to start and operate with short notice Outside fuel tanks are heated Ensure personnel have proper winter clothing and PPE and know the signs of hypothermia and how to avoid it

Ways customers can prep: We encourage customers to prepare for power outages by signing up for our text Outage Alerts or check our mobile-friendly outage map at Outagemap.austinenergy.com. Keep cellphones charged and have backup chargers charged as well. If working or doing school at home, save your work periodically and make sure your devices are on power strips. You may even consider using external power sources for your electronics. Make sure you have flashlights and fresh batteries (candles are a fire risk). As a family, assemble a storm prep kit with flashlights, batteries, snacks, water, etc. BEFORE storms hit.) Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed and your food will stay good up to four hours.

How to stay safe during storms if you have to be out on the roads: Do not drive over or go near a downed power line, it could be energized. Call 311 if you see a downed line to report it. If the line is sparking, call 911. If you see limbs on wires or see downed tree limbs, please call 311 to report them.



On Wednesday night, Bluebonnet was reporting an outage for about 1,300 members north of Lake Somerville in Burleson County. However, as of 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, the cooperative has not reported any further outages.

UPDATE: @ 12:55 a.m. power was restored to the remaining members in the outage north of Lake Somerville in Burleson Co. We greatly appreciate everyone's patience during this lengthy outage. — Bluebonnet Electric (@BluebonnetCoop) February 11, 2021

To report or check for outages, click here.

Oncor is also reporting dozens of outages across the Round Rock and Georgetown areas – and throughout Texas.

To view its outage map, click here.

We're closely monitoring the weather & preparing for potential impacts w/ crews & resources pre-positioned. If you experience a weather-related outage contact us at 888.313.4747/ Download the MyOncor app/ Text "OUT" to 66267

As of 12:40 p.m., PEC was reporting multiple outages across its service area.

It was reporting about 75 outages before 2 p.m.

OUTAGE ALERT: There are multiple service interruptions across our service area. Please be patient as crews are encountering icy conditions. If you are experiencing an outage, please report it via SmartHub or call 888-883-3379.