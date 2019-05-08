AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is urging pet owners to keep their pets out of Lady Bird Lake due to the presence of a certain type of algae that can be harmful to animals.

Right now, the warning comes as an abundance of caution. Though the City says algae is not uncommon in natural waterways, it will be testing the water and algae levels to evaluate toxicity. The Lower Colorado River Authority will be assisting.

City leaders on Sunday said the testing could take two to four days to complete. In the meantime, pet owners are encouraged not to let pets swim or drink water from the lake as a precaution.

The City noted that Austin Water does not use Lady Bird Lake as a source for drinking water and this algae does not impact the drinkable water system for Austinites.

The algae should not pose a threat to humans, the City said. And, as an added reminder, it is unlawful for humans to swim in Lady Bird Lake.

