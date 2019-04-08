AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas blood bank We Are Blood will be hosting a blood drive to honor the El Paso and Dayton communities after two separate mass shootings this weekend.

The organization says it is ready to send aid to El Paso or Dayton if needed. We Are Blood in the past provided blood in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting and Hurricane Harvey.

"Donating blood at We Are Blood and ensuring a strong blood supply in Central Texas means we can respond to tragedies like this locally and also send help to neighboring communities like El Paso and Dayton," a statement from the organization said. "We will be ready to answer the call."

Monday's blood drive will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. by the Capitol at Colorado Street between 12th and 13th streets.

For those who can't make it, the blood center urges Texans to schedule an appointment to donate in order to keep blood supply up for Texas that can be used in times of need.

Donations can be made at any of We Are Blood’s daily mobile blood drives or at one of its three donor centers in the Austin area. It generally takes less than an hour to donate.

The El Paso Police Department tweeted Saturday that blood was "needed urgently" after a shooter from North Texas opened fire at an El Paso mall, killing 20 and injuring at least two dozen more.

El Pasoans quickly lined up outside blood donation centers, ready to help in any way possible.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, visit the We Are Blood website. Go here for a list of locations and hours of operation.

