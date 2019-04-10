AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night in northeast Austin.

The incident happened at the 7200 block of Cameron Road just before 10 p.m.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 50s was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other victims were reported.

Police said to expect delays in the area.

