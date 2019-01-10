AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in April.

A student in the Austin Independent School District is now an Emmy award winner!

Kai Shappley and her family moved to Austin from another city in 2018 for a "more welcoming environment," AISD said. Shappley is a transgender girl, and she wasn't always accepted at her former school.

Before making the move to the Texas Capital, Shappley was featured in a documentary called "Trans In America: Texas Strong."

The documentary features Shappley and her mother Kimberly, who had to confront her religious community while her transgender daughter navigated life at school, which wasn't easy for Kai.

While accepting her award, Kai was very excited, smiling from ear to ear.

"My name is Kai Shappley and my pronouns are her and she like the candy bar," she said smiling on stage.

The Austin school district shared the good news on Facebook.

"Austin ISD is proud to support our LGBTQ+ students and staff. AISD is committed to creating a safe, supportive learning environment for all students," their post said.

The documentary, which was posted on YouTube in October of 2018, has more than 3 million views.

