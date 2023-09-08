Texas under level four wildfire preparedness plan with increase in fire conditions

Drought conditions and a high volume of wildfires statewide are contributing factors.

TEXAS, USA — By now, we've all gotten familiar with the Parmer Lane Fire in Cedar Park, and which is one of the numerous wildfires that have been popping up across the state. With that said, it's important to note that Texas is now under a Level Four preparedness plan when it comes to wildfires. The Texas A&M Forest Service has a preparedness scale that is a great indicator of where Lone Star State stands in terms of wildfire preparations.

Level 1: Minimal fire activity, minimal drought and local resources should be able to suppress fires without any significant issues.

Level 2: Some regions of the state have an elevated fire danger, resulting in the request for additional resources with aircraft that may be staged.

Level 3: Several regions of the state are affected due to drought, dry vegetation or frequent fire weather events. Personnel, equipment and aircraft are strategically placed in high-risk areas. Additional resources may be necessary.

Level 4 (Current Level): A high volume of wildfires, including large fires and fires that are difficult to control, is reported daily statewide. The environment will support increased wildfire activity and large commitment of local and state resources for long durations is likely necessary. Continued mobilization of interagency resources and incident management teams may take place.

Level 5: Highest level of wildland fire activity. Conditions support large and complicated wildfire incidents statewide, with heavy resource commitment to local fires as well as statewide.

In addition to these wildfire preparedness levels, it's important to note that all of the KVUE viewing area is under a Red Flag Warning until 11 p.m. on Thursday, with it being highly likely to be extended through Friday. Please avoid any outdoor burning and properly dispose of your cigarettes.

