AUSTIN, Texas — It’s time for KVUE's 32nd annual Five Who Care awards. We need you to nominate the exceptional volunteers you know who make Central Texas an amazing place to live.

Join KVUE and our partners ABC Home and Commercial Services and Henna Chevrolet as we honor the people who go above and beyond in service to their community.

Every year, we honor 10 people in the community who give their time and talents to help others. With different professions, ages and backgrounds, these 10 extraordinary people are changing lives in our local community every day.

Help us recognize five adults and five kids who give selflessly, put others first and who make a positive impact here in Central Texas. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 2, 2020.

Nominations can be submitted here.

