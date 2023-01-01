Five Who Care

For the 35th annual 5 Who Care awards, KVUE along with partners ABC Home and Commercial Services and Henna Chevrolet, will honor 5 people who go above and beyond in service to their community. With different professions, different ages, and different backgrounds, these 5 extraordinary people are changing lives in our local community every day.

Nominations for the 35th annual 5 Who Care awards will be accepted through Feb. 12, 2023. For nomination entries, please be prepared with the following information to submit in the 5 Who Care entry form below.