AUSTIN -- KVUE with ABC Home and Commercial Services and Henna Chevrolet are proud to announce the winners of the 30th annual Five Who Care and Five Kids Who Care community service awards.

Each year we honor 10 people in the community who give their time and talents to help others. Ranging in ages from eight to 98, these 10 extraordinary people are changing lives in our local community every day.

Here are the 2018 Five Who Care and Five Kids Who Care community service awards recipients:

Malcolm (Micky) Caldwell

Volunteers for Alzheimer’s respite care, leading exercise and music programs in this community.

Connie Bellows

Created Project Care Case, which gives suitcases full of essential items to children in the foster care system.

Larry Miller

Delivers Meals on Wheels and volunteers at a local hospital to hold and rock NICU babies.

Jenny Mangrum

Started School Fuel in San Marcos, which delivers food to under-privileged students in her local community.

Ashley Sanchez

Formed Adults Independent and Motivated (AIM), a small community of active adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Caleb Cowan

Created the Shining Stars Showmanship Drive, which is an event at Llano Junior Livestock Show that helps children with special needs participate.

Luke Arney

Volunteers at BookSpring, a non-profit that aims to close the early literacy gap in Central Texas.

Rachel Wood

Coaches Cheer Station’s Super Flyers, an amazing special needs cheer team.

Gracie Garbade

Created Gracie’s Canned Goods. Every fall, this 9-year-old collects food for the homeless in her community.

Tessa Pageler

Collects pajama donations at Christmas time to give to a local children's home for foster kids who may need a little extra warmth.

