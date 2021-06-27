'Our Future': Meet Angelina Pouhe

Angelina Pouhe from the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders has a bright future.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many young people who are making the transition from eighth to ninth grade are focused on summer plans, the latest social media craze or the popular celebrity of the moment.

That is not the case for the R Bank Our Future Award winner for the month of June.

Angelina Pouhe excels both in and out of the classroom. She is an A-plus student with her sights set on changing the world.

"Success in the classroom is so important to me because I hope to be a politician someday. It is a big dream, but I hope to become a presidential candidate and hopefully president. I know that working hard is very important to do this," said Pouhe.

Climate change is a cause Angelina is focused on. She's already spoken at climate change events, and when the 2020 Climate Strike was canceled, Angelina decided to create her own event.

"The United States, no matter how much it shelters itself from climate change, will still be affected significantly by the issue,"said Pouhe. "Not only America will be affected by climate change, poorer second- and third-world countries will be affected just as much if not more by climate change."

Angelina hopes to one day attend an Ivy League school like Harvard or Yale, where she plans to study International Relations and Political Science. She's already volunteered for various political campaigns, like Joe Biden and Wendy Davis. She is already looking forward to earning a leadership role at her school next school year.

"I want to become class president next year and just join student council in general. I want to start the debate team because we haven't had that because of COVID-19," said Pouhe.

Pouhe is a smart, hardworking and dedicated student who has a wonderful future ahead of her, which is why she has been named the R Bank Our Future Award winner for the month of June.